2021 Biggest Small Town Parade

The Liberty Tax mascot waves to the crowd as he rides in the back of truck during the Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 3 in downtown Seguin.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

This weekend, we celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence and all of the freedoms that came because of it.

We’ll hit the backyard barbecues with family, friends and neighbors. We’ll cool off in pools, rivers or sprinklers. Meet up in Central Park on Sunday for the Patriotic Concert that closes out the Summer Concert Series.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.