Daylight savings

Don't forget to check the smoke alarm and change the batteries while changing clocks at the end and beginning of Daylight Savings time.

What started as an energy-saving plan in the 1700s is now a nuisance in the 21st century. Daylight saving for so many has run its course, and really doesn’t do much to save energy anymore.

We are living in the digital age. Digital clocks, cell phones, watches, computers and more automatically change depending on your time zone and location. However, there are still some clocks out that need a manual adjustment at least two times a year. This weekend is one of them.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

