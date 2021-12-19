If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin is a vibrant community, and one of the reasons for that is the number of people here who go out of their way to serve their neighbors. This happens every day in churches, in service clubs, in local non-profits, on city, county and school district boards and in places too countless to mention here.
We all know some of these people. They’re the ones who volunteer to help run sports teams for kids. They volunteer to help the police department wrap Christmas gifts for needy families. They stand in front of Walmart ringing bells for the Salvation Army. They buy school supplies for kids they’ve never met.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.