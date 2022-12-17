If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
For longer than a decade, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office has been bringing cheer to a select group of individuals who deserve it as much as any.
This year was no different as Sheriff Arnold Zwicke and members of his staff participated in his annual Sheriff Santa program and took presents and fun times to residents of several nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Guadalupe County.
