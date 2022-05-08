It pays nothing and you work at it 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for the rest of your life.
There is no 401k — not that it would be worth much in this economy — and the prospects of a golden parachute are remote.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Three Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|Special Offer: Save 40%
*Terms Apply
|$25.00
|for 90 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It pays nothing and you work at it 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for the rest of your life.
There is no 401k — not that it would be worth much in this economy — and the prospects of a golden parachute are remote.
Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.