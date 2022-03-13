CenterPoint

A pair of CenterPoint Energy trucks are parked outside a home as the technitions work to turn off the gas meter connected to the house on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in Seguin.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

This week a portion of city and county residents and businesses faced a new challenge — a natural gas outage.

The main line that directly supplies the city of Seguin and McQueeney was damaged. Initial estimates had the outage lasting two hours to two weeks. This left 4,300 customers in the cold, literally. Heaters and water heaters were rendered useless.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

