On Wednesday, the Seguin Independent School District unveiled its new Pathways in Technology Academy program to a small gathering of people expected to help spread the word about the benefits of the workforce pathway initiative offering college classes to high school students.
District personnel extolled the virtues of the program and spelled out important ways it will help students accepted into it and the community at large.
