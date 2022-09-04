If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
For years, Seguin and New Braunfels have battled for the coveted title of winner of the Guadalupe River Bowl.
Thursday was the annual match up between the Matadors and Unicorns with New Braunfels claiming the win. While there is the rivalry on the football field and a friendly wager between the mayors of sausage and pecans, that’s where the competition should end.
