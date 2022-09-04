Seguin vs New Braunfels

Seguin quarterback Corey Dailey prepares to fire the ball to a teammate downfield Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 on the road against New Braunfels during the Guadalupe River Bowl.

 Daniel Dunn - The Herald Zeitung

For years, Seguin and New Braunfels have battled for the coveted title of winner of the Guadalupe River Bowl.

Thursday was the annual match up between the Matadors and Unicorns with New Braunfels claiming the win. While there is the rivalry on the football field and a friendly wager between the mayors of sausage and pecans, that’s where the competition should end.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

