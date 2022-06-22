Fan Drive

The Seguin Fire Department is collecting box fans and monetary donations for its annual fan drive.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

With excruciating high temperatures in recent weeks scorching to the upper 90s and above the century mark — and no respite in sight for the coming 10 days or longer — beating the heat around here has become less about comfort and increasingly more about safety.

The fact makes Seguin Fire Department’s fan drive exponentially more important.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.