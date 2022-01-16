2021 Guadalupe County Youth Show

A boy leads his steer around the arena for judging during the Guadalupe County Youth Show on Jan. 22, 2021 at the Marion Country Church.

 Katy O'Bryan - The Seguin Gazette

Eighty-plus years is a long time to do any one thing.

Undoubtedly, that is why the board of directors for the Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show has gotten so good at doing what it does.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.