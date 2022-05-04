Spirit of Joy Open House and Community Festival

Spirit of Joy Pastor Megan Elliott welcomes church and community members to the church's first event, an open house and community festival, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Lutheran church's newly-remodeled home at the former Juan Seguin Elementary School campus in Seguin.

 Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette

From the very beginning, leadership and membership at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church has wanted to do the right thing when it purchased a historical, abandoned Seguin campus to call home

The new house of worship is on the old Juan Seguin Elementary School campus and the idea behind remodeling it has always been the same, church Pastor Megan Elliott said.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.