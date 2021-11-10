If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Texas Lutheran University graduate and former Black Student Union President Rashad Tolbert and Seguin Police Officer Brandon Smith host an open conversation during a session called "Beyond Brutality:Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers" on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Jackson Auditorium.
Texas Lutheran University graduate Rashad Tolbert and Seguin Police Officer Brandon Smith sat and had a candid conversation. The officer fielded questions from the former campus Black Student Union President, as well as questions from students and an audience inside Jackson Auditorium.
The event, Beyond Brutality, opened dialog between the city’s black community and the police department. The officer honestly answered the questions that surround his thoughts on various topics, including the killing of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement, and how the local department handles issues with people of color.
