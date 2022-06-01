If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As news from the Robb Elementary shooting continues to pour out from every media outlet in the world, its easy to want to turn off the television, turn off our social media, shutdown any connection to the world of information and just disconnect from it all.
With each new update, more information on what happened within those walls is revealed and it all becomes more sad and more real. We may never know the full of extent of what transpired when an 18-year-old loaded with more ammunition than a solider heading off to war carries entered an elementary school seeking to destroy lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.