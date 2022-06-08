If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A fire crew from McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department tackles a portion of a large brush fire that consumed several acres and threatened some homes on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 90 near Jahns and Old Ilka Roads.
Nobody likes to sound like a broken record. And it’s true that, so far this summer, we at the Gazette run editorials about fire safety — and yet, when it’s summer in Texas, another reminder about fire safety never hurts.
It’s hot out there, folks. Hot and relatively dry. Those are dangerous conditions and those triple-digit temperatures are taking over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.