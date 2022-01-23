Brush Fire

A fire crew from McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department tackles a portion of a large brush fire that consumed several acres and threatened some homes on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 90 near Jahns and Old Ilka Roads.

 Felicia Frazar - Seguin Gazette

Recent cold snaps have created a lot of dead grass and other dried out vegetation, creating the perfect fuel source for wildland fires.

While there currently isn’t a burn ban in place, it is imperative that residents take heed to weather conditions and burn carefully.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

