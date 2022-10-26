Pecan Fest 2019

Attendees ride a horse-drawn carriage during the Big Red Barn's Pecan Fest event on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

 Steffanie Agnew - The Seguin Gazette

Every year the city of Seguin gears up for its annual salute to its favorite nut, the pecan.

Pecan Fest and Heritage Days offer residents chances to get together with friends, old and new, to celebrate the pecan.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.