IGNITE

The Seguin Community Coalition was awarded the first ever Texas Lutheran University IGNITE Award on Thursday, April 23, 2022 in the Wuppermann Little Theatre.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

On the morning of April 21 on the campus of Texas Lutheran University, Seguin’s Community Coalition became the first ever recipient of Texas Lutheran’s IGNITE Awards.

Several other individuals, organizations and entities from the university received IGNITE Awards directly after members of the coalition took the stage to accept their honor, but there can be only one first ever.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

