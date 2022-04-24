If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
On the morning of April 21 on the campus of Texas Lutheran University, Seguin’s Community Coalition became the first ever recipient of Texas Lutheran’s IGNITE Awards.
Several other individuals, organizations and entities from the university received IGNITE Awards directly after members of the coalition took the stage to accept their honor, but there can be only one first ever.
