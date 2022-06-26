The Willow

Guadalupe Regional Medical Center opens the Willow medical office building to give local physicians a new place to work.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Growth. It’s a topic everyone discusses, frequently.

With the continued addition of housing units being planned, platted and produced in Seguin and Guadalupe County, the subject lends itself to further discussion.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.