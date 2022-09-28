Seguin's Little Free Libraries

The Little Free Library in front of the home of Mark and Sally Keddal on College Street is painted and decorated like the Keddal's home and offers a variety of books for visitors to peruse.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Getting wrapped up in a book is easy. Sometimes finding another book to get immersed in isn’t as simple for some as making the drive to the local library or book store.

That’s where Little Free Libraries steps in. Scattered across the country — including two dozen in Seguin — are miniature libraries housing various books on a variety for subjects for adults and children alike. They can include fiction, self-help, non-fiction, romance, history and more.

