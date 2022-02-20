If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Area youth have taken on quite the project. They’ve vowed to help 100 Afghan families who have fled their home country seeking a new life.
Each December, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has “The Light the World with Love” in which members preform random acts of kindness. Through their service project, the youth are helping shine a light on those families that need it the most — in this case, Afghan refugees.
