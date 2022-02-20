Seguin Stable Project

Youth members of the Church of Latter Day Saints get a hand with unloading a couch they were giving to an Afghan refugee family in need.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Area youth have taken on quite the project. They’ve vowed to help 100 Afghan families who have fled their home country seeking a new life.

Each December, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has “The Light the World with Love” in which members preform random acts of kindness. Through their service project, the youth are helping shine a light on those families that need it the most — in this case, Afghan refugees.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.