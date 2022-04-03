9/11 Ceremony

Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols gives Mason J. Malone a sticker badge following the 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at the Seguin Police Department.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

On Friday, the city of Seguin announced Police Chief Terry Nichols plans to retire in just a couple of short months.

He has spent more than 30 years in law enforcement and feels now is the right time to kick back and relax.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.