The county is enduring is never-ending battle of when or not to enact a burn ban. While the commissioners and county judge do not enjoy signing the resolution to douse the flames of controlled burns, it is once again necessary.
If the last several weeks are any indication of how the next few weeks will go, the area’s firefighters will see their fare share of wildland fires, many of which would have been prevented.
