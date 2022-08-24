Fast-Moving Flames

Multiple fire crews were called out to assist Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department in battling a grass fire that consumed nearly 100 acres on Wednesday in the 2600 block of FM 1150. Assisting the fire department were Seguin Fire and EMS, Sand Hills, York Creek, Belmont, McQueeney and Luling firefighters, as well as a helicopter for the Texas Department of Public Safety. It took fire crews nearly three hours to get the blaze contained. It was reported that a tractor may have started the fire. A few outbuildings, an old car and a tractor were destroyed in a fire.

 Felicia Frazar

Many have prayed for it, done little dances in hopes of bringing it, anxiously anticipating the day it happened again after what seemed like several seasons without it.

Rain recently fell on Guadalupe County and it has come none too soon for a great majority of us.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.