Multiple fire crews were called out to assist Kingsbury
Volunteer Fire Department in battling a grass fire that consumed
nearly 100 acres on Wednesday in the 2600 block of FM 1150.
Assisting the fire department were Seguin Fire and EMS, Sand Hills,
York Creek, Belmont, McQueeney and Luling firefighters, as well as
a helicopter for the Texas Department of Public Safety. It took
fire crews nearly three hours to get the blaze contained. It was
reported that a tractor may have started the fire. A few
outbuildings, an old car and a tractor were destroyed in a
fire.
