The Lone Star State is famous for it’s wonky weather. Cold, hot, cold again. It turns bone dry, and then tempestuous. Around here, we know it even better than most of our fellow Texans: When we’re not worried about flooding, we’re worried about drought.

This spring, we’ve had very little rain, and with the winter’s cold snaps and the mercury rising, the area continues to dry out. It doesn’t seem that there is a break forcasted anytime soon.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.