If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Lone Star State is famous for it’s wonky weather. Cold, hot, cold again. It turns bone dry, and then tempestuous. Around here, we know it even better than most of our fellow Texans: When we’re not worried about flooding, we’re worried about drought.
This spring, we’ve had very little rain, and with the winter’s cold snaps and the mercury rising, the area continues to dry out. It doesn’t seem that there is a break forcasted anytime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.