Wave pool

Area children swim during the wave pool’s opening day on Saturday at the Seguin Aquatic Center.

 Jessica Kuhn - Seguin Gazette

For two years, waters ran dry at one of Seguin’s cooler summer attractions.

Well the wait appears to be coming to an end and waves are set to crash against giddy guests once again as the Seguin Wave Pool gets its triumphant reopening after a two-year hiatus due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

