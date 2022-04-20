If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
For two years, waters ran dry at one of Seguin’s cooler summer attractions.
Well the wait appears to be coming to an end and waves are set to crash against giddy guests once again as the Seguin Wave Pool gets its triumphant reopening after a two-year hiatus due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
