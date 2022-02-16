Brush Fire

A large plume of smoke climbs high as a fire crew from McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department tackles a portion of a large brush fire that consumed several acres and threated some homes on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 between Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 90 near Jahns and Old Ilka Roads.

 Felicia Frazar - Seguin Gazette

On Sunday and Monday, firefighters from Guadalupe County responded to 15 fires. On Tuesday, they responded to several more.

The vegetation is dry, the humidity is low and occasionally, the wind picks up, making the conditions just right for a grass or brush fire to quickly spread. That was seen these last few days.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

