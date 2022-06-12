If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
As summer approaches, the mercury continues to rise and Guadalupe County becomes increasingly more dry, local authorities worry the smallest spark will cause lots of damage. That includes from fireworks.
On Tuesday, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder asked commissioners to not only enact a burn ban, but place a restriction on the sell of certain pyrotechnics.
