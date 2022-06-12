Fireworks Fiesta 2018

The city of Seguin's annual Fireworks Fiesta display explodes high in the sky on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 as seen from the Seguin Powerplant Restaurant.

 Felicia Frazar - Seguin Gazette

As summer approaches, the mercury continues to rise and Guadalupe County becomes increasingly more dry, local authorities worry the smallest spark will cause lots of damage. That includes from fireworks.

On Tuesday, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder asked commissioners to not only enact a burn ban, but place a restriction on the sell of certain pyrotechnics.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

