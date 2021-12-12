If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Skylar Germany made history at Seguin High School earlier this month. Surrounded by his family and friends, he signed a letter of intent to further his education in the construction trades field. Much like an athlete who promises a college or other learning institution to play a sport, Germany made the promise to continue learning more about construction trades and building the skilled workforce.
He was accepted to Texas A&M and plans to study construction science with a goal of running his own company one day.
