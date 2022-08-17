If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin’s volleyball team was presented with a challenge that all parents wish they could save their children from having to face.
The team as a whole became the victims of burglars while participating in a tournament in Austin last week. The team had stopped at a restaurant for dinner following their tournament play on Friday. As they ate and conversed, unbeknownst to them, the vans they traveled in were broken into and their items stolen.
