The new school year is in session signaling the more traffic on the roads in the mornings and afternoons.
Commuters in the area should have already prepared themselves for additional travel time caused by school zones. But here is that friendly reminder. Also, remember to stop for school buses as they pick up and drop off students. Be sure to keep a lookout for those kiddos walking to and from their destination.
