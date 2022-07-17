If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
On Friday, members of Seguin City Council, the city Public Works Department, Alamo Group Inc. and others participated in a demonstration of a new acquisition the Public Works guys have to work with across the city.
It’s a lawn mower but so much more. The TRAXX RC75 operates on 55-degree slopes, grinds stumps and more. And it’s controlled remotely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.