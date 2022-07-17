On Friday, members of Seguin City Council, the city Public Works Department, Alamo Group Inc. and others participated in a demonstration of a new acquisition the Public Works guys have to work with across the city.

It’s a lawn mower but so much more. The TRAXX RC75 operates on 55-degree slopes, grinds stumps and more. And it’s controlled remotely.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

