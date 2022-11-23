Thanksgiving dinner background

Many of us will be getting behind the wheel of a car over the next couple of days to make the pilgrimage to the houses of family or friends to have too much to eat, watch too much football and give thanks for all the blessings we have.

If you’re one of the lucky ones who can count “I was tasked to drive in heavy traffic, a good chunk of it under construction, while the people in the back seat insisted on playing slugbug at maximum volume” as one of your blessings, remember that everyone around you on the road is in a similar boat.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

