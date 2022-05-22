Special Delivery

Members of the Christian Cupboard board and missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints pose for a photo after a unloading more than 35,000 pounds of food off a semi-truck on on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Seguin. The truck was filled with 24 pallets with various household food staples and cleaning supplies donated by the church.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Youth members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spent time recently unloading several pallets of donated items at The Christian Cupboard food pantry in Seguin.

The efforts, we’re sure, will be well appreciated and go a long way to help less fortunate members of our society, many of whom struggle to make ends meet and put food on the table.

