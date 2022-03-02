If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There are few places more important and more personal than one’s home. It’s where we start and end most days of our lives. It’s where we share meals with family and friends and unwind after a long day of hard work. For most, it’s the only place we never get tired of. Simply, home is where the heart is.
Unfortunately, through circumstance and poor luck, not everyone has this simple luxury, even in our own community. Thankfully, volunteers and charitable individuals have banded under Guadalupe Valley’s Habitat for Humanity to reverse this reality and deliver on a promise to the most needy of our neighbors.
