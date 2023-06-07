If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Burnt Bean Co. duo Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland have mastered a feat only few have tried. They’ve earned recognition from the James Beard Foundation as being among the best.
Sometimes referred to the Oscars of the food world, the James Beard Awards honors and recognizes talent and passion inside kitchens that are served up daily to eager customers. Something Burnt Bean Co. does five days out of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.