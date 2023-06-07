Burnt Bean pit masters named semi-finalist for James Beard Award

Burnt Bean co-owner and pit master David Kirkland turns over the racks of ribs to ensure they cook evening on both sides in one of two large pits at the restaurant.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Burnt Bean Co. duo Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland have mastered a feat only few have tried. They’ve earned recognition from the James Beard Foundation as being among the best.

Sometimes referred to the Oscars of the food world, the James Beard Awards honors and recognizes talent and passion inside kitchens that are served up daily to eager customers. Something Burnt Bean Co. does five days out of the week.

