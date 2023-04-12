If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Guadalupe County Sheriff's Department Lead Night Shift Telecommunications Operator Tyra Schroeder fields various calls throughout her shift on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Communications Center.
Emergency dispatchers are the unsung heroes without capes.
They rarely get the glory and rarely are called heroes because they don’t often put their actual lives on the line. However, 9-1-1 dispatchers usually are the first line of assistance when some calamity strikes and members of the community need help.
