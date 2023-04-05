Graffiti

A group of H-E-B employees from the Seguin store wrap up after covering much of the graffiti writtne on surfaces beneath the Austin Street bridge over the Walnut Branch on March 28, 2023, in Seguin.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Hoping to reestablish a visible presence in the community while building team spirit, a group of Seguin H-E-B managers got their hands dirty last week to help the community.

A store employee reached out to city staff to see what help H-E-B could provide in Seguin and the idea came up to assist in beautifying a section of the city’s hike and bike trail currently under construction.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.