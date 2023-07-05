Seguin Area Community Foundation

The Seguin Area Community Foundation presents the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter with a $7,500 grant on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

The Seguin Area Community Foundation last week was at it again.

The foundation continues to demonstrate one of the Seguin and Guadalupe County area’s endearing qualities. People here have been known to help their fellow community members whenever and wherever assistance is needed.



