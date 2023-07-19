If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
District No. 8 Seguin City Councilman Bill Keller pumps gas Saturday, July 15, 2023, at part of a free gas event designed to help community members meet city leaders at VP Racing Fuel Pic N Pac in Seguin.
On a recent trip to Seguin, a San Antonio minister talked with some residents and learned that many of them did not know the names of their city council representative and were unfamiliar with the mayor.
The encounter led Sharell Kemp, minister of ReachUp Ministries in San Antonio, to get with a Seguin-area church leader and host an event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.