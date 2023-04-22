If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin and Marion ISDs are both reaching out to their respective communities and asking taxpayers to support creating more educational space for their students.
Seguin ISD is asking for a softball and baseball complex that will help complete the high school campus. While it may not look like a traditional classroom setting, lessons are learned on the field daily. Yes, the students are learning to play a sport, but their lessons go far beyond a stick and a ball. They’re learning life lessons, leadership skills, teamwork, responsibility, time management and more.
