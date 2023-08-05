If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin leaders hope community members get behind efforts to win a competitive grant to help build a playground in place of one demolished earlier in the year at Max Starcke Park East. Voting begins Monday.
Seguin residents who were shocked at the news of one of their beloved playgrounds being removed in Starcke Park East earlier this year will have a chance to express their voices and vote for a grant to help build an all inclusive play area taking the place of Kids Kingdom Playground.
Despite some being upset in the community, the city tore down the old structure, citing unsafe play areas due to aging wooden. None of the equipment or materials from the old playground were salvageable, so the remaining option is to build new.
