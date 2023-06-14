Black History Month

Wilson Pottery pieces on display at the Seguin Guadalupe Heritage Museum.

 Valerie Bustamante - Seguin Gazette

In conjunction this year with celebrations of historic Juneteenth in Seguin will be a look back at heritage of what is believed to be the first African American-owned business in Texas.

Descendants of Hiram, James and Wallace Wilson, early Black men who started Wilson Pottery after the end of slavery in the United States, will gather and celebrate the Wilson family reunion, the Willson Pottery Foundation anniversary, The Wilson Pottery Foundation Museum anniversary and Juneteenth.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.