In conjunction this year with celebrations of historic Juneteenth in Seguin will be a look back at heritage of what is believed to be the first African American-owned business in Texas.
Descendants of Hiram, James and Wallace Wilson, early Black men who started Wilson Pottery after the end of slavery in the United States, will gather and celebrate the Wilson family reunion, the Willson Pottery Foundation anniversary, The Wilson Pottery Foundation Museum anniversary and Juneteenth.
