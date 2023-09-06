If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Apparently, the Texas Legislature listened and got it right.
Hundreds of laws legislators put forth and Gov. Greg Abbott approved went into effect Friday, Sept. 1. Among them is Senate Bill 22, which amends the local government code to establish grant programs to provide salary assistance for rural sheriff’s offices, constable’s offices and prosecutor’s offices in counties with a population of 300,000 or less. The bill requires the comptroller of public accounts to establish and administer the grant programs.
