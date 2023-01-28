Seguin Softball field

The Seguin High School softball got much needed resurfacing work to make the field playable and safer for the athletes.

 Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette

At Tuesday’s board meeting, the Seguin Independent School District Board of Trustees announced this spring is the time to take another shot at voter approval to fund desperately-needed athletic facilities.

In November, voters said no to a $8 million bond proposition to build a baseball/softball complex at the high school. The ballot measure — then coupled with a successful $131 million proposal aimed at a new school, and safety and security measures — was part of the largest bond referendum in district history.

