At Tuesday’s board meeting, the Seguin Independent School District Board of Trustees announced this spring is the time to take another shot at voter approval to fund desperately-needed athletic facilities.
In November, voters said no to a $8 million bond proposition to build a baseball/softball complex at the high school. The ballot measure — then coupled with a successful $131 million proposal aimed at a new school, and safety and security measures — was part of the largest bond referendum in district history.
