Job Shadow Day

Seguin High School senior Lexus Haring dethrones roses before they are placed in a bouquet and delivered as she shadows Dietz Flower Shop employees on Wednesday Feb. 22, 2023.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Area high school students got out of the classrooms recently for some real-world experience.

As part of the Seguin Economic Development Corporation’s Job Shadow Day, teens partnered with area businesses to learn more about a great number of employment and career opportunities in their own backyards.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.