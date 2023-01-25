TXFAME

Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen speaks at a meeting celebrating the beginning of the TX FAME Lone Star chapter Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022, at the campus of Central Texas Techonology Center in New Braunfels.

 Dalondo Moultrie - The Seguin Gazette

Valuable information and tours for people interested in what could shape out to be a tremendous career opportunity and a boon to the employment pipeline in this area are on tap today.

The Texas Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education Lone Star chapter and Texas State Technical College host a gathering to explain the advantages of the initiative kicked off in November but with classes set to begin this August.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.