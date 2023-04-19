While it seems like we only went to the polls a couple weeks ago, that time is rolling around once again.
Another election season begins Monday with early voting in Guadalupe County.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Three Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 10:39 am
While it seems like we only went to the polls a couple weeks ago, that time is rolling around once again.
Another election season begins Monday with early voting in Guadalupe County.
Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.