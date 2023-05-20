If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A wrecked car sits in the middle of Link Road as first responders investigate a simulated crash, and Tres Hewell Mortuary Funeral Director Jennifer Puchot and Assistant Funeral Director David Schmidt load up the victim of the fatal crash into the back of their van on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in front of Navarro High School.
While Navarro High School students last week learned about the dangers of drunken driving and the lives it ruins, one of their classmates and his family were in a Guadalupe County courtroom fighting for justice surrounding a tragic drunken-driving wreck from several years ago.
The high school put on the Shattered Dreams program, which uses realistic simulations and shock value to impress upon young people how reckless and deadly drunken driving can be.
