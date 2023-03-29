Seguin Little League

A tee bally player sprints to first base after hitting the ball while his opposing team chases down the ball on Saturday, March 23, 2023 at the Seguin Little League complex.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

With the start of the local Little League season, we are reminded by our littlest sluggers of all that is good about this time of year.

There’s the smell of freshly cut grass, the spitting of sunflower seeds and popping of gum, the whoosh of a not-so-mighty swing of the bat and the bumpity-bump of a kid trying to hold a helmet to his head as he races toward first base.

Our Voice is the opinion of the editorial board of the Seguin Gazette.

