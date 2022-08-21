If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Well, here we are, back to school time for all of the kiddos. Our two boys still have a couple days left of summer break, but we are all very ready for the first day. It’s hard to believe that we will have a freshman and sixth grader this year. I must admit, it was a little sad not shopping the long list of supplies and dropping it off at Meet the Teacher this time. As much as I dreaded back to school shopping, now that we have big kids, you start to miss the little things.
It doesn’t seem like that long ago, I walked into my high school for the very first time to pick up my schedule. I can still remember the color shirt and jeans I wore, as we also had to take our yearbook picture at the same time. I remember thinking to myself, “this is going to be the longest four years of my life!”
